WL-S soccer teams sweep West Jefferson

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat West Jefferson, 4-2, in OHC boys soccer.

For the Tigers (7-3-2), Malachi Christison had 2 goals and Isaac Brown had 1 goal. Brown and Isaiah Reminder each had 1 assist.

Owen Johnson scored the Tigers’ final goal on a penalty kick.

Carter Titus had 2 saves in goal for WL-S.

The Tigers celebrated four seniors on Senior Night – Isaac Reames, Logan Saylor, Johnson and Brown.

WL-S plays at Springfield Catholic Central today at 7:30 p.m.

In OHC girls soccer, Megan Hollar scored two goals as WL-S defeated West Jefferson, 3-0.

For the Tigers (7-5, 4-2), Zoie Vermillion scored a goal and Delaney Wade had one save in goal.

Emily Hollar, who has missed the season due to a knee injury, started the game on Senior Night and exited to applause after a few moments.

WL-S plays at Springfield Catholic Central today at 5:30 p.m.

WL-S's Owen Johnson attempts to control the ball against visiting West Jefferson.