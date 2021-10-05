Mechanicsburg earns win in volleyball

MECHANICSBURG – Lilly Cushman had 12 kills, 12 digs and 6 aces as Mechanicsburg beat Emmanuel Christian, 27-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, in non-league volleyball.

For the Indians (6-9), Ava Moore had 5 kills, Abby Lawhorn had 18 digs, 23 receives and 3 aces, Payton Murphy had 5 kills and 2 blocks, Cami McDonald had 5 kills and 2 blocks, Anna Mascadri had 10 digs and 9 receives, Kara Bebout had 6 kills and 2 aces and Rylea Anway added 12 assists and 3 aces.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees lost, 25-22, 25-17.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 7th graders improved to 11-2 with a 25-14, 13-25, 25-14 win over Mechanicsburg. For the Tigers, Belle Sarver had 12 points, 4 aces and 3 kills, Kiersten Stoll had 8 points, 6 aces, 3 kills and a block, Zoe Carter had 6 points, 1 ace and 2 kills and Emma Liggett added 6 points.

The WL-S 8th graders improved their record to 10-4 with a 25-18, 25-14 win. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 10 points, 4 aces and 2 kills, Naomi Cole had 5 kills and 2 blocks, Lyndee Harrison had 6 points and Ava Poppe added 5 kills.

Mechanicsburg did not report statistics.