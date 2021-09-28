Falcons knock off Cougars in girls soccer

SPRINGFIELD – Graham defeated Kenton Ridge, 4-0, in CBC girls soccer.

The score was tied 0-0 at the half.

The second half saw the Falcons (8-1, 4-1) turn the pressure up and finally break through with goals from Lauran Bailey, Lilly Blair, Rosey Dunham and Mia Traylor. Rosey Dunham and Kirsten Wheeland each provided an assist.

Hannah Roll and Brezlyn Reneer combined for the shutout.

Urbana soccer

PLAIN CITY – Urbana and Jonathan Alder played to a 1-1 tie in CBC boys soccer.

The Hillclimbers are now 3-1-3, 0-0-3.

In CBC girls soccer, Peyton Mounce scored the lone goal as Urbana nipped Jonathan Alder, 1-0.

UHS is now 7-2, 3-1.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 7th graders beat West Jefferson, 25-12, 25-19. For the Tigers (9-2), Belle Sarver had 15 points, 3 aces, 2 kills and 2 assists, Reagan Winters had 6 points, 3 aces and 2 digs and Kiersten Stoll and Emma Liggett each had 4 points.

The WL-S 8th graders lost, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22. For the Tigers (8-4), Lyndee Harrison had 13 points and 15 assists, Ava Poppe had 4 points and 11 kills, Kaylee Blair had 10 points and Naomi Cole had 5 kills.

Graham’s 7th graders lost to Shawnee, 25-19, 25-16. Top server for Graham was Brinlee Middleton.

Graham’s 8th graders beat Shawnee, 25-19, 29-27. Top servers for Graham were Lilly Brown, Claire Hannahs and Lana Maurice.

Graham’s 7th graders lost to Indian Lake, 25-22, 25-19. Top servers for Graham were Middleton and Khole Roberts.

Graham’s 8th graders lost to Indian Lake, 25-7, 25-15. Top servers for Graham were Brown and Molly Hall.

Photo by John Coffman Photography