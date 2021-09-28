Tigers win Minster volleyball tournament

MINSTER – West Liberty-Salem won the Minster volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Tigers defeated Tri-Village, 19-25, 25-11, 27-25; North Central, 25-20, 25-12 and Bluffton, 25-15, 25-14.

For the day for WL-S (12-1), Gabby Williams had 60 assists, 18 digs, 8 aces and 1 block, Michele Smith had 12 kills, 26 digs, 3 blocks and 5 aces, Leah Ropp had 10 kills, 5 digs and was 28/28 serving, Bailey Poppe had 26 kills, 16 digs and was 22/24 serving, Chaley Wade had 13 kills, 4 digs and 2 aces and Ally Gaver added 32 digs and was 21/23 serving with 1 ace and 42/42 on serves received.

Graham falls

Bishop Fenwick defeated Graham, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16, in non-league volleyball on Saturday.

The Falcons are now 13-3 overall.

Graham’s jayvees won, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17.

GHS soccer splits

Graham topped Springfield Catholic Central, 2-0, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

The Falcons (7-1) dominated possession throughout, but the Irish defended well. The Falcons finally broke through on a goal by Madison Lute, assisted by Darlene Haines. The Falcons continued to press into the second half and finally added an insurance goal on a header from senior captain Lauran Bailey, assisted by senior captain Amber Robeson.

Hannah Roll and Brezlyn Reneer combined for the shutout.

In non-league boys soccer, Central beat Graham, 3-0.

The Falcons are now 3.4-1 overall.

WL-S ties BL

BELLEFONTAINE – WL-S and Ben Logan played to a 0-0 tie Saturday in non-league boys soccer. Both teams had scoring opportunities with WL-S having a shot cleared off the goal line in the second half.

WL-S recorded its second consecutive defensive shutout with keeper Carter Titus having 2 saves.

The Tigers (6-2-2) host Greenon on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Urbana splits

Legacy Christian beat Urbana, 3-1, in non-league boys soccer on Saturday.

The Hillclimbers are now 3-1-2.

In non-league girls soccer, Peyton Mounce scored two goals as UHS topped Legacy Christian, 3-0.

WL-S’s Michele Smith registers a kill on Saturday at Minster. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_smith-1.jpg WL-S’s Michele Smith registers a kill on Saturday at Minster. Photo by John Coffman Photography