A 3D Archery Shoot to support the Champaign County Shooting Academy Range Fund will be held Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc., 2506 S. U.S. Highway 68.

It will be hosted by Champaign County 4H Shooting Sports.

For more information, contact Ken at ChampaignShootingAcademy@gmail.com.