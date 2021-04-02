Shady Bowl set to kick off 75th season

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will kick off its 2021 racing season today with a day of fun at no charge to local race fans.

It will begin one of the biggest seasons in track history as the rural oval celebrates 75 years of racing.

Improvements over the winter included a new back-chute wall and more seating on the terrace area overlooking the back straight and the entrance to turn three.

There will be plenty going on today, as the track will host the annual blessing of the cars, a car show, a 50/50 drawing for fans and practice for all classes (there is a $10.00 charge per car to practice). Both Hoosier and American Racer tires will be available.

Preseason tech inspection for all classes will be available.

Participants can’t race in 2021 if their car has not passed inspection. The concession stands will also be open.

In addition the track will host the Dayton Auto Racing Fan Club’s annual injured drivers auction fundraiser.

The auction is used to raise money to assist drivers and race-related people with injuries and illness.

In 2020, several Shady Bowl competitors benefitted from this fund. Some items collected so far include the seat and belts from the late Neal Sceva’s last car. There are also two trophies from the Sceva collection and a gas pedal from the final car. There is paperwork to certify that the parts are original and were from Neal’s last ride.

Dave Sceva has donated a containment seat made by Richardson.

The is also a life-size stand-up of Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his Budweiser days, programs, hats and more coming in.

Fans who are not DARF members can join up today and their names will be placed in a drawing for $50. There are two DARF dates (June 12 and Aug. 21) at Shady Bowl in 2021.

Gates will open at noon and close at 7 p.m. The auction starts at 2 p.m.