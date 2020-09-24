UHS now using online ticketing only

The Urbana Athletic Department has moved to online ticketing for all home athletic events this fall. Several away contests will also have online only ticketing available, depending on individual district policy.

Due to capacity limits as ordered by the Ohio Department of Health, there have been limits on the number of spectators allowed to attend each event.

Urbana athletes and band members will be given a pass code to gain access to the allotted number of tickets. This information will come from the athletic department and/or coaches and directors. The athletic department will not be taking cash sales at the gate. Tickets may only be purchased via the online ticketing site.

There are no passes of any kind being accepted, and no general admission tickets are being offered.

Tickets will be able to be purchased online at www.urbanacityschools.org through the Ticketing link on the left- hand side of the page. Find the event you wish to attend, click on get tickets, enter the passcode (if required) and follow the steps to purchase the tickets. Tickets will be mailed to the purchaser’s email address. Tickets purchased via the online site can be scanned from your mobile device at the gate or you can choose to print them on paper and have them scanned at the gate.

There will be convenience fees charged by the platform that manages the ticketing site. These fees are collected by the ticketing management company and do not go to Urbana City Schools.

Masks and social distancing will be required at all times.