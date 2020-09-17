New winners, free hot dogs at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will host a fun-filled night of racing on Saturday, including the “New Winners Race.” The event will be for drivers who have not won a feature in the 2020 season. The annual race is highly competitive as drivers see a chance to post a victory before the snow flies. It will see all divisions do battle.

The Noble Powder Coating Late Models, Wooten Automotive Modifieds, The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks, The Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars and the Harrods Septic Solutions Compacts will be running for cash as well as bragging rights. In between the racing the 2020 champions will be honored as well as the top 10 finishers in each class.

A treat for the fans will see the first 300 receive a hot dog and soft drink free of charge as they enter the grandstand area (free food for grandstand entrance only).

Driver update: Don Mahaffey Jr., who was careflighted after a very hard crash on the frontchute last week, is on the mend. He reports nothing broken but that he has “racing arthritis” … which means he is still very sore when moving.

Racing will begin Saturday at 6 p.m.

Robert Taylor IV (4) and Ben Cartwright (21) are expected to compete at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_shady2.jpg Robert Taylor IV (4) and Ben Cartwright (21) are expected to compete at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night. Photo by Peggy Isaacs