Shady Bowl fans enjoy competitive night of racing

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway fans were treated to nice weather, good car counts in all classes and great action on the track Saturday night. It was also “Nurse Appreciation Night” with nurses being admitted free.

The racing kicked off with the Noble Armor Coating Late Models taking to the oval. A field of 12 cars took the green to start the 35-lap feature. Tyler Mahaffey quickly jumped out front. Mahaffey looked to be headed to his first win as the field battled behind him. Tyler Mahaffey knew the cavalry was coming. Don Mahaffey Jr., Matt Parsons and Jim Lewis Jr. caught Tyler and had a great battle for the lead. The foursome ran side by side and bumper to bumper with little contact. Tyler’s time out front ended on lap 17 when former track champion Matthew Parsons of Rushsylvania took over the helm in his Ohio State Pallets-sponsored ride. The battle behind Parsons was fast and furious as fast qualifier Donnie Mahaffey Jr., Jim Lewis Jr. and Tyler Mahaffey traded paint to finish second through fourth. Josh Smith was fifth as he seemed to have an issue slowing up in the later stages. Ryan Fleming won the dash, with Curtis Noble taking the heat checkered.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds were the next out. The 30-lap main saw Ross Klingelhofer of Quincy survive the spins and crashes to win his first feature of the season. Klingelhofer was behind the wheel of the family-owned open-wheeler sponsored by C&M Service. Brad Yelton was second, Chad Poole third, Logan McPherson fourth and Jerry Stapleton fifth. The dash was won by Buck Purtee with heats going to Yelton and Mike Carroll.

The Harrods Septic Solutions compacts were next to hit the pavement. A total of 35 cars logged in for the evening’s event. The field was set by locking the top 16 cars to start. There were two “B” mains that saw the top four finishers in each move to the “A.”

There also was a race for cars that did not make the main. Aaron Jewell and Nick Glasgow won the B mains. Devin Gleesner won the non-qualifiers. When the green dropped for the start of the feature Rob Taylor IV led the first seven laps. Mike Wintrow led the field next with drivers changing spots all the way to the checkered. The finish was another thriller with Belle Center driver Austin Eaton winning another close finish. Mike Wintrow, Corey Plunkett,Tony Heath and Jimmy McElfresh finished second through fifth.

The Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars were up next. It turned out to be “Andy Pine Night,” as the Urbana resident set fast time and won the feature. When the feature got rolling Brad Blue took the early lead. Scott Drake led until going to the pits. Pine took the lead on lap 17 and went on to win. Alan Lambert, Frankie Oakes, Patrick Woods and Scottie Marquis filled second through fifth. The dash was won by Drake with Marquis taking the heat win.

The “Eye Liner 15” was next for the ladies. A gold pendant and cash were awaiting the drivers to take home. The race actually went good and had close racing. When all was said and done, it was Hannah Behnke taking the checkered. She dominated the race in her All City Auto Parts sponsored ride. Second was Rebecca Swindler, with Amanda Butler third, Brittany Broxterman fourth and Samantha Klein fifth.

This Saturday night will be Dayton Auto Racing Fan Club night with all DARF members getting in for half price for the grandstands only.

Andy Pine (pictured) of Urbana won the Pines Home Solutions Thunder Car main event at Shady Bowl Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/08/web1_pine.jpg Andy Pine (pictured) of Urbana won the Pines Home Solutions Thunder Car main event at Shady Bowl Saturday night. Photo by Peggy Isaacs