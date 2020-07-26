Shady Bowl features a wild night of racing

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway played host to three different classes of race cars Saturday night.

The CRA Street Stocks competed along with the Vores Compact Touring Series and the Shady Bowl Noble Armor Coating late models.

The Indiana-based CRA drivers faced tough competition from the weekly warriors who call Shady Bowl home. Jason Mahaffey led the pack to the green and held the point for the early laps before giving way to Brett Hudson who took the front spot. Hudson looked to have a solid lead before the local drivers caught up. Quincy driver Josh Smith motored by Hudson bringing Buck Purtee with him. The three swapped paint and patience for the balance of the race. Hudson and Purtee gave the fans their money’s worth which looked at times to be a demo. Purtee would lead a lap or two before Hudson would get back in front. Purtee, the crowd favorite, saw his night go bad after he and Hudson got together putting Purtee into the pits. Hudson led the final laps to take the win. The win made for a happy night for Hudson and his crew. The winner was met on the front chute for photos to a chorus of boos as local fans thought Purtee should have won. Second place went to Jason Atkinson, with Ryan Amonett third, Chad Pendleton fourth and Smith fifth. Purtee dropped to 14th in the final rundown.

The VORES Touring Compact Series was also on hand to compete in the Third Annual BJ’s Body Shop Bowl Classic. The 40-lap feature paid $2,500 to win. Wisconsin driver Kyle Stark won his third straight feature as he clearly had the class covered. Gary Eaton tried his best to pass Stark but came up short. Terry Eaton Jr. was third, David Yoder was fourth and Trent Gossar was fifth.

The “Blackford Memorial” for the Noble Armor Coating Late Models was also held. The race (held annually) honors the memory of drivers Buster and Bussie Blackford. A father-son team that dominated local racing saw Bussie die in 2006 and Buster in 2007. Jim Lewis Jr once again took advantage of the inversion and started on the front row. Lewis fought off several drivers to lead all the way. Don Mahaffey Jr. was fast qualifier. The dash winner was Cody Robinson. Jacob Muncy and Jason Timmerman were heat winners.

This week will feature the Ed Yoak Memorial 50. The Wooten Modifieds will run a 30-lap main. The CRS Super Trucks will be on hand also, along with the Thunder Cars and Compacts and all will run 50 laps. An added bonus for the fans will be the Renegade Stocks from Sandusky.

Racing will start Saturday at 7 p.m.

Jim Lewis Jr. (pictured) took the top spot in the Blackford Memorial on Saturday at Shady Bowl. Photo by Peggy Isaacs