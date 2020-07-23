Youth Sports

West Liberty 3, Wilcoxon Homes, defeated West Liberty 1, Mad River Masonic Lodge, 4-1, in Little League action.

For WL3 (9-2), Carson Vesey threw a complete game, allowing just 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 0 walks and striking out 8. Garrett Hull, Sutton Wilcoxon and Bayes Lapp each doubled to lead the offense.

For WL1 (8-3), Isaiah Reminder and Sam Strapp both singled. Reminder pitched 3 innings allowing 1 hit, 1 earned run and striking out 4. Brevin Louden pitched 3 innings allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs and striking out 5.