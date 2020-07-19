Eaton wins Bill ‘Hot Rod’ McElfresh Classic

DeGRAFF – It was a big night for Belle Center driver Austin Eaton at Shady Bowl on Saturday.

Eaton was behind the wheel of his Zack Brandyberry Racing front wheel drive racer. The Harrod Septic Solutions series compact feature saw 36 cars take the green. The race was the Bill “Hot Rod” McElfresh Classic. The race, a 55-lap feature, recognized the talents of McElfresh, who has worked on the compact division cars.

The feature saw David Asher lead the early stages, but on lap 17, he lost the lead to Jeremy Niswonger. Niswonger led until lap 29, when fast qualifier Eaton sped by. Eaton held off a challenge from Jimmy McElfresh to pick up the win and $1,022. McElfresh held on for second, followed by Justin Pope, Alec Young and Aaron McDole. Josh Foltz carried the checkered for the dash, with heat wins going to Pope, McDole and Scott Henson.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing modifieds were also on hand. Greg Winget led the first go-round before giving way to Mike Carroll. Carroll, who has had an up and down season, finally put his KEG Motorsports mod in victory lane. The win was far from easy as Daniel McPherson tried every move he could but came up short, as he watched as Carroll take the checkered. Third went to Brad Yelton, with Chris Parker fourth and Logan McPherson fifth. Parker took the dash win, with Carroll winning the heat. Bob Grubaugh was fast qualifier.

The Pines Home Solutions Thunder cars were up next. Scottie Marquis had a great night as he set fast time and won the 20-lap feature. The win was the second for Marquis. Landen Jones had his best showing of the season with a strong second-place finish. Dylan Pippin was third, with Hunter Hicks fourth and Steve Fowler fifth.

The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks took to the speedway next. Jamie Sites led the field in the early laps. He held the lead until lap four when Chris Parker took over and looked to be heading to another feature win. Fast qualifier Jeremie Wiggins had other plans and passed Parker. Wiggins of Elyria led to the checkered and notched his second win of the season in his Monster Motors ride. Rodney Roush, Buck Purtee, Phil Gussler Jr. and Chris Parker rounded out the top five. Chad Small II was the dash winner with Sites taking the heat win.

This Saturday will be a full night of racing, as the Vores cars will be running the third annual Bowl Bash with the winner’s share $2,500. The CRA Street Stocks will do battle in a 150-lap feature, with the top spot paying $3,000. The Blackford Memorial will finish off the night’s action with a 55-lap late model feature with the winner claiming $1,555. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

