Shady Bowl races 3 days during the holiday

DeGRAFF — Shady Bowl Speedway celebrated the Fourth of July with three days of racing.

The action started Friday when the Must See Sprints took over the speedway. Ohio driver Charlie Schultz was the winner of the event. Rodney Roush of Sidney was the winner of the Steve Rickard Memorial in the Heath and Sons Farms street stocks.

The action moved to Saturday with a 50-lap main for the Wooten Automotive and Towing modifieds. Once again it was Bellefontaine’s Chris Parker carrying the checkered to Victory Lane. Josh Myers won the 44-lap Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars. Myers picked up $500 from race sponsor Diamond Construction. The Champion Karts made their Shady Bowl debut with Randy Nesbit winning the feature. Josh Smith of Quincy claimed the top spot in the street stock main. Dustin Hughes raced his way to victory lane in the compact headliner.

The action moved to Sunday when the Noble Armor Coating late models made their first appearance of the weekend. Former track champion Matt Parsons was posing in the winner’s circle after the event.

Chris Parker repeated his win of Saturday when he won the modified feature. The compact feature was won by Austin Eaton. Buck Purtee crossed the finish line first in the Thunder Car feature, but failed a post-race inspection. The win went to Josh Myers.

The 100-lap Enduro saw Zach Beaty-Lakins win his first-ever event at Shady Bowl.

This Saturday will be Piqua Harley Davidson Night. There will be several contests for the HD riders. The late models, compacts and street stocks will all be on the schedule. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

St. Paris driver Ben Cartwright ended up on his top at Shady Bowl on Sunday. He was uninjured. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_xcartright.jpg St. Paris driver Ben Cartwright ended up on his top at Shady Bowl on Sunday. He was uninjured. The cars circle Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday with American flags to celebrate July 4. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/07/web1_xflag.jpg The cars circle Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday with American flags to celebrate July 4.

Submitted story

Information from Shady Bowl.

Information from Shady Bowl.