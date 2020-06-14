Fleming takes Shady Bowl late model main

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway played host to its third night of racing on Saturday. The Noble Armor Coating Late Models, the Heath and Son’s Farms Street Stocks, The Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts and Pines Home Solutions Thunder Cars were all on hand and provided fans a great night of racing.

The 35-lap late model main saw Caleb Reschar lead the first 12 counters. Jim Lewis Jr. took over on lap 13 and looked to be headed to his second win of the season. Lewis ran out front until Ryan Fleming and Josh Smith joined him for a three-car breakaway. The three ran the next laps side by side before Fleming took over the point. Fleming put his Lee Raymond tribute car in victory lane to notch his first win of the season in his Muffler Brothers of Xenia-backed ride. Lewis held on for second with Smith third. Fast qualifier Don Mahaffey Jr. picked up fourth place money and Matt Parsons fifth. Smith was the dash winner with heat checkereds going to Reschar and Doug King.

The Thunder Cars were led into turn one by Eddie Noble. Noble had his Ford out front until lap five when Christiansburg’s Patrick Wood put his stocker out front and survived a wild race slowed by crashes and spins to take the win. It was the first career victory for Woods in his Duncan Oil sponsored Monte Carlo. Brad Blue, Scottie Marquis, Hunter Hicks and Justin Kemp filled out the top five. Steve Fowler was fast qualifier, with Blue taking the dash win.

The street stock 25-lap feature rolled out next. Richard Roush led the field into turn one at the start. Roush led until lap three when Jacob Heckman motored by to take over the point. Heckman led two laps before giving way to Rodney Roush. He led only one lap before Quincy driver Josh Smith took over. Smith, who also was fast qualifier, was pressured by Buck Purtee in the final laps. Purtee, who drove perhaps one of his best races, was forced to the rear of the field after being involved in a spin. He made it all the way to the second spot. Rodney Roush battled his way to third after pitting and restarting at the tail. Chris Parker and Jeremy Wiggins rounded out the top five. The dash win went to Rodney Roush with Rob Schaeff and Robert Roush winning heat races.

The 30-lap feature for the compacts was a smooth, quick event, not like last week’s that saw the first 12 laps take nearly an hour to run. Dustin Higginbotham led the first four laps before yielding to Alec Young. Young led until lap eight when Mike Wintrow took over. Wintrow of Piqua led the remainder of the event in his Jennings Construction ride. Wintrow was pursued by fast qualifier Jimmy McElfresh in second, Alec Young in third, Josh Foltz in fourth and Zach Doolin in fifth. Young was the dash winner with heat honors going to Bryan Temple and Foltz.

Christiansburg’s Patrick Wood (pictured) won the Pines Home Solutions Thunder Car feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/06/web1_woodmedia.jpg Christiansburg’s Patrick Wood (pictured) won the Pines Home Solutions Thunder Car feature at Shady Bowl Saturday night. Photo by Peggy Isaacs