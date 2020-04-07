Ohio suspends sale of non-resident fishing & hunting licenses

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, if you live outside of Ohio you will no longer be able to purchase an Ohio fishing or hunting license until further notice.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has temporarily suspended the sale of non-resident hunting and fishing licenses until further notice. The suspension went into effect on April 6, according to a release by ODNR.

Sales will resume when COVID-19 guidelines change or are lifted.

This directive is in response to the public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s “Stay at Home” order.

“People entering the state are being asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, making recreational travel unfeasible,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We look forward to reopening license sales when hunters and anglers can safely return.”

Those who already have a non-resident hunting or fishing license are still allowed to hunt and fish in Ohio but they are asked to abide by the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days before they do so, according to ODNR.

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper