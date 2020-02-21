WL-S senior awarded Academic All-Ohio

The Ohio High School Football Association announced that West Liberty-Salem senior Eli McGill. left, was awarded Academic All-Ohio for the 2019-20 football season. Senior football players nominated by coaches must carry at least a 3.6 GPA and earn a first team All County, All-League or All-Ohio during the season. McGill has a cumulative GPA of 4.0; was named 2019-20 co-valedictorian and All-Ohio for football; plays football and basketball; is a Student Council member, class president, Key Club member, is active in his youth group and is a United Way Youth Committee Member. Pictured is Athletic Director Jake Vitt, right, presenting the award to McGill on Friday.

The Ohio High School Football Association announced that West Liberty-Salem senior Eli McGill. left, was awarded Academic All-Ohio for the 2019-20 football season. Senior football players nominated by coaches must carry at least a 3.6 GPA and earn a first team All County, All-League or All-Ohio during the season. McGill has a cumulative GPA of 4.0; was named 2019-20 co-valedictorian and All-Ohio for football; plays football and basketball; is a Student Council member, class president, Key Club member, is active in his youth group and is a United Way Youth Committee Member. Pictured is Athletic Director Jake Vitt, right, presenting the award to McGill on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_sprots-1.jpg The Ohio High School Football Association announced that West Liberty-Salem senior Eli McGill. left, was awarded Academic All-Ohio for the 2019-20 football season. Senior football players nominated by coaches must carry at least a 3.6 GPA and earn a first team All County, All-League or All-Ohio during the season. McGill has a cumulative GPA of 4.0; was named 2019-20 co-valedictorian and All-Ohio for football; plays football and basketball; is a Student Council member, class president, Key Club member, is active in his youth group and is a United Way Youth Committee Member. Pictured is Athletic Director Jake Vitt, right, presenting the award to McGill on Friday. Submitted photo