Shady Bowl driving champions honored at banquet

BELLEFONTAINE – Shady Bowl Speedway recently honored its 2019 season champions at the VFW post in Bellefontaine. Six drivers were on hand to receive their hardware jackets and point fund money.

In the late model division, Matthew Parsons of Rushsylvania claimed his second championship. The modified title was won by West Liberty driver Chris Parker. It was the second crown for the second generation driver.

Jeremy Niswonger of Urbana was the track champion of the FWD mini stocks. It was his first title.

A familiar face was the champion for the street stocks as Sidney driver Rodney Roush won his eighth track championship. The Thunder cars trophy went to second-generation driver Joe Carroll of Yellow Springs. He was also the rookie of the year. Kenny Terry of Dayton was crowned the King of the Enduros as he amassed the most points in that division.

After the champions were honored, several special awards were presented. Logan McPherson was presented the Iron Man Award for completing the most laps. Logan’s father Dave was named mechanic of the year. Robert Taylor IV was the mini-stock rookie of the year. Track photographer Peggy Isaacs and Earl Isaacs received the “Contributors of the Year” award. Curtis Noble won the Hard Luck Award and the rookie of the year title. Robert Roush and Kenny George were honored for their perfect attendance in their division. Debbie Niswonger was named fan of the decade She went through a tough time with illness, but still made it to the track to cheer son Jeremy to the track championship in the FWD mini stocks.

Shady Bowl will open its 2020 season on April 4 – weather permitting.