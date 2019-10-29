UU ranked seventh in first NCAA regional poll

The first edition of the NCAA regional rankings were released Monday with Urbana University sitting seventh among the top 10 teams in Super Region 1. Urbana is aiming for its first NCAA postseason appearance in football.

With last week’s win, Urbana (6-2, 6-2 MEC) clinched its first winning season in six years and the first under head coach Tyler Haines. The Blue Knights made their only other appearance in the regional rankings when they checked in at No. 9 in the first polling of the 2013 season.

UU will face a tough challenge to close out the regular season though, starting with Thursday night’s game at West Liberty on short rest. Then, the Blue Knights host the final two contests against Fairmont State on Thursday, Nov. 7 and the lone non-conference matchup versus Truman State on Saturday, Nov. 16.

UU basketball

West Liberty University has been picked to win the 2020 Mountain East Conference men’s basketball championship after a vote conducted by the league’s head coaches.

UU was picked to finish 11th in the 12-team league.

The Blue Knight women’s basketball team was picked to finish 10th.

Playoff poll

In the latest computer football playoff poll, West Liberty-Salem (8-1) is rated fourth in Division V, Region 20 and Mechanicsburg (8-1) is rated fourth in Division VI, Region 24.

The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs and the top four will host a first-round game.

Mechanicsburg plays at WL-S Friday night.

Urbana University linebacker LA Kelly (46) makes a tackle during a recent game. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_uukelly.jpeg Urbana University linebacker LA Kelly (46) makes a tackle during a recent game.