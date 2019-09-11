Blue Knights host Charleston tonight

Following a lopsided season-opening win, Urbana University (1-0, 1-0 MEC) will look to keep rolling in a short week when it hosts the University of Charleston (1-0, 1-0 MEC) at 7 p.m. today.

UU cruised past West Virginia Wesleyan, 43-14, last Saturday in a game that the Blue Knights dominated from start to finish, outgaining the Bobcats 435-235 in total offense. The run game was especially dominant with UU holding a 200-yard advantage (243-43), led by running backs Maurice Warren Jr. and Isaiah Young.

Senior quarterback Eddie Stockett finished 12 of 26 through the air for 192 yards and one touchdown, along with a pair of short touchdown runs.

The Blue Knights scored on their opening drive, a 63-yard reception by Jesse Bray, and after building a 23-7 halftime lead, they came out and scored on all three drives in the third quarter. UU also scored a defensive touchdown on a 32-yard fumble return by senior Onajai Davenport and then added a safety when senior Chris Richardson blocked a punt out of the end zone.

Sophomore cornerback DaVontae McKee grabbed his first career interception while senior end Mikal Toliver registered two sacks. Linebackers LA Kelly and Joe Marshall each had six tackles. A total of 28 newcomers saw game action.

Tonight’s matchup should be much tougher with Charleston coming to town.

The Golden Eagles, who are 52-37 under ninth-year head coach Pat Kirkland, are coming off a three-point upset win in a shootout with then-ranked No. 25 Fairmont State. UC raced out to a 35-3 halftime lead after scoring on five of six first-half possessions. However, FSU stormed back with 22 fourth-quarter points and 351 yards of offense in the second half. The two teams combined for over 1,100 yards total.

UC senior quarterback Brant Grisel set a school record with 367 passing yards and was named MEC Offensive Player of the Week for his effort. He finished 19 of 27 (70.4%) with three touchdowns. Tyreik Mcallister ran for 94 yards and two TDs while Mike Strachan hauled nine receptions for 157 yards and pair of TDs.

UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) passed for 192 yards in the season opener at West Virginia Wesleyan last Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_uustockett.jpg UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) passed for 192 yards in the season opener at West Virginia Wesleyan last Saturday. Photo by UU Athletics