Borland, Rutan named to UHS Ring of Honor

Former Athletic Director Bill Borland and former standout three-sport athlete Doug Rutan have each been named to Urbana High School’s George Scott Ring of Honor.

Both will be honored during a banquet at the Urbana VFW Hall on Thursday night and at halftime of the Urbana-London football game next Friday night.

Borland took over as UHS Athletic Director in 1972. He helped his coaches develop their programs into some of the best in the region and in the state.

He also helped write the school’s drug and alcohol policy.

Borland was instrumental in developing many new facilities – including the weight room/wrestling room. His efforts also helped lead to to the completion of the softball and baseball fields at Boyce Street along with the all-weather track.

Borland was also instrumental in helping women’s sports be recognized by the OHSAA and added under its umbrella.

He was the UHS Athletic Director when the following teams won state titles: 1976 volleyball, 1982 and 1990 baseball and 1992 and 1993 girls basketball.

Rutan was a three-sport athlete at Urbana, participating in football, basketball and baseball.

In football, he was a three-year starter at quarterback and his overall record was 28-1. He was first-team All-Ohio his senior year.

In basketball, Rutan was a four-year starter and during his senior year, he led the Hillclimbers to a 24-2 record and a regional runner-up finish.

In baseball, he was a four-year starter. He led the Hillclimbers to four league championships, two district championships and the 1982 Class AA state title. He was the MVP of the state title team.

After graduation, Rutan received an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Cincinnati to play football and baseball.

Rutan later transferred to Urbana University where he played football, basketball and baseball.

He was inducted into the UU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993.

Rutan has coached baseball at Indian Lake and Ben Logan high schools. He was selected as the MVBCA Coach of the Year in 2000 and 2007.