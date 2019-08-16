Scalmato elected to UU HOF

The Urbana University Department of Athletics announced that former football All-American Vince Scalmato (’05) has been selected as this year’s Hall of Fame inductee.

A ceremonial gathering is planned for homecoming on Oct. 12, with more details to be announced. The Blue Knights host Glenville State College at 1 p.m. inside UU Stadium that day.

Scalmato becomes the 41st member to be enshrined in the UU Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Broadview Heights native is listed on the All-Time Mid-States Football Association Team and UU All-Time Quarter Century Team.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be inducted into Urbana University’s athletic hall of fame,” Scalmato said. “I’d like to thank the committee for nominating me to receive such a prestigious award.”

Scalmato is a three-time all-conference player, both athletically and academically. For his career, Scalmato totaled 182 tackles and 23 sacks in three years after transferring from Youngstown State. He ranks second in UU program history with 155 yards from sacks.

“Although this is an individual accomplishment, recognition must be given to my coaching staff and campus faculty,” Scalmato said. “It’s no easy task to bring student-athletes together from around the nation and educate them on how to be successful in the classroom, on the field and in life.

Some of the greatest people I have met in life, I met at UU,” he added. “The relationships and bonds I formed on campus still hold true today. The ‘U’ will forever be a place where students can acquire an exceptional education surrounded by exceptional people who do exceptional things.”

As a junior in 2004, Scalmato led the nation in forced fumbles (7 – UU record) while totaling 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks to earn numerous All-American accolades.

The following year, Scalmato led a Blue Knight defense that ranked second nationally in stopping the run as the unit allowed just 91.6 rushing yards per game in 2005.

Scalmato earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and became a law enforcement officer upon graduation.

He has received several awards during his career, including officer of the year. Scalmato is currently employed with a private company that provides safety consulting services.

