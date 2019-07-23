Warner receives Haddix Award

Triad’s Dylan Warner (right) receives the Harvey Haddix Memorial Sportsmanship Award from Reds’ TV commentator Chris Welsh during a recent game in Cincinnati. Warner also threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The award is sponsored by the Urbana Daily Citizen and the Cincinnati Reds amd has been presented annually since 1994.

