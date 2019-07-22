Westfall wins Springfield City Am

Mechanicsburg resident Caleb Westfall won the Springfield City Amateur Golf Championship held over the last two weekends at Reid Park.

Westfall shot rounds of 72, 66, 69, and 72 to finish 9 under par in the event.

As a golfer at the University of Findlay this past year, he earned all-conference honors..

He placed second at the G-MAC Fall Invitational with a 213 and placed third at the G-MAC Championship with a 220.

While at Mechanicsburg High School, Westfall was a four-year captain and earned first-team All-OHC honors in each of his four years.

In addition, he was a three-time OHC Player of the Year.

Westfall was also named first-team all-Ohio.