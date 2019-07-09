West Liberty 10U Rec Allstars are champs

The West Liberty 10U Rec Allstars travelled to St. Paris this past weekend for the Dave Zerkle Memorial and earned a championship. WL defeated Graham AllStars 9-4 and North Lewisburg AllStars 9-3, fell to Graham 11-8, then defeated Graham 10-3 to win the championship. Team members include, front from left, Conner Leichty, Nick Kensler, Sutton Wilcoxon, Shade Smith, Braden Hershberger, middle from left, Tucker Searles, Casey Boyer, Carson Vesey, Aiden Hull, Colton Sachs and Marshal Sutherin. In back are Coaches Larry Searles, Matt Hull and Micah Vesey.

The West Liberty 10U Rec Allstars travelled to St. Paris this past weekend for the Dave Zerkle Memorial and earned a championship. WL defeated Graham AllStars 9-4 and North Lewisburg AllStars 9-3, fell to Graham 11-8, then defeated Graham 10-3 to win the championship. Team members include, front from left, Conner Leichty, Nick Kensler, Sutton Wilcoxon, Shade Smith, Braden Hershberger, middle from left, Tucker Searles, Casey Boyer, Carson Vesey, Aiden Hull, Colton Sachs and Marshal Sutherin. In back are Coaches Larry Searles, Matt Hull and Micah Vesey. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/07/web1_sprots.jpg The West Liberty 10U Rec Allstars travelled to St. Paris this past weekend for the Dave Zerkle Memorial and earned a championship. WL defeated Graham AllStars 9-4 and North Lewisburg AllStars 9-3, fell to Graham 11-8, then defeated Graham 10-3 to win the championship. Team members include, front from left, Conner Leichty, Nick Kensler, Sutton Wilcoxon, Shade Smith, Braden Hershberger, middle from left, Tucker Searles, Casey Boyer, Carson Vesey, Aiden Hull, Colton Sachs and Marshal Sutherin. In back are Coaches Larry Searles, Matt Hull and Micah Vesey. Submitted photo