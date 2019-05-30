Shady Bowl will try again

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will try once again to get in a full night of racing on Saturday – weather permitting.

The weather has created pure havoc for the track with rain nearly every week. Only one full program out of six has overcome cold wet grounds and heavy rains.

The Wootens Towing Hero Series will start Saturday. The event is a four-race series for the modifieds. The series will feature four 50-lap features and the races will pay $1,500 to win. If a driver can win all four races he will receive a $1,500 bonus. Greg Stapleton was the winner of the series last year. He failed to win all four starts but was the top point-getter taking home a $500 bonus.

The AMSOIL Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks and the Heath Farms Thundercars are also set to do battle. Fans holding rain checks will be allowed to use them on June 1, June 8 or June 15.

Racing will start on Saturday at 7 p.m.

M’burg game postponed

SPRINGFIELD – The Mechanicsburg-Minster Division IV regional baseball semifinal game was postponed due to weather on Thursday and will be played today at noon at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield.

Greg Stapleton of Troy (pictured) won the Hero Series at Shady Bowl last year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_shady.jpg Greg Stapleton of Troy (pictured) won the Hero Series at Shady Bowl last year.