Shady Bowl finally gets in night of racing

DeGRAFF – It took five attempts for Shady Bowl Speedway to get in its first full racing program, but it finally happened on Saturday. Rain had washed out four earlier attempts. In was not a rain-free night, as a shower halted the action in time trials. Starting lineups were set by practice times.

Xenia driver Scott Drake took charge at the drop of the green flag in the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models. Drake set a torrid pace leading all the way to take the checkered. Tyler Mahaffey ran a close second followed by Kenny George Jr., Mike Holland and Kyle Jones. The dash win went to Don Mahaffey Jr. with Buddy Townsend and Caleb Reschar taking heat wins.

It was a long time coming but Gregg Jackson finally won a feature in the Wooten Automotive modifieds. Jackson was behind the wheel of the Smith Motorsports-CS & SS backed open-wheeler. The win was far from easy, as he fought off the challenges of Brad Yelton. Yelton had to settle for second, chased across the finish line by Kyle Purvis, Chris Parker and Logan McPherson. The dash win went to Yelton with heat honors going to Doug Hewitt Jr.

The Noble Armor Coating mini stocks were next on the grid. Cory Plunkett of Piqua took the lead at the start of the race. Josh Foltz tried his best to get by Plunkett but had to settle for second followed by Matt Hagood, Jeremy Niswonger and David Asher. Jimmy Huffman carried the checkered for the dash with Asher, Rob Fraley and Clint Armbruster were heat winners.

The Amsoil Street Stocks put on a great show with the top three cars putting on a great show. Rob Schaeff of Piqua led the money lap in his Roger Winget Chevy. Buck Purtee and Rodney Roush tried all the tricks to get by Schaeff but the veteran driver held them off. Jacob Heckman and Richard Roush rounded out the top five. Purtee was the dash winner with Robert Roush and Jason Baker heat winners.

The Heath Farms Thundercars rounded out the night’s action. Andy Pine put his Pines Home Solutions Chevy home first. Rookie Joe Carroll was second, with Scott Marquis and Steve Fowler third and fourth.

This Saturday will be Military Night with all retired and active military members admitted free with proper ID. Racing will be begin at 7 p.m.