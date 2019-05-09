UU baseball players earn honors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced its top individual award winners for the 2019 season with Shepherd’s Brenton Doyle taking Player of the Year honors and Fairmont State’s Michael Stout earning Pitcher of the Year accolades. Both players are repeat honorees for the top awards from last season.

Urbana University’s Tyler Dellerman was tabbed as the MEC Freshman of the Year, and Charleston’s Andrew Wright was selected as the league’s Coach of the Year.

Dellerman, a native of Cincinnati, hit .306 this season and ranked among the league leaders with nine home runs and 11 doubles. He also drove in 36 runs and scored 27 times and posted a slugging percentage of .569 for the Blue Knights.

UU outfielder Chase Carney, a junior from Cincinnati, was named All-MEC second team and teammate Griffin Stevens was named honorable mention.

Doyle, a junior from Warrenton, Va., hit .399 this season for the Rams and led the country in runs scored (74) and runs scored per game (1.54). He led the league in slugging percentage at .768 and total bases with 129, and was second in the league in home runs (12), hits (67), and on-base percentage (.514). He was a four-time MEC Player of the week and a two-time NCBWA Atlantic Region Player of the Week.

Stout, a senior from St. Mary’s, W.Va., is the MEC Pitcher of the Year for a second-straight year after posting a 7-2 record with a 2.74 ERA. His walk-to-strikeout ratio of 8.30 is best in the MEC and is ranked sixth in the country. He was second in the league in strikeouts (83), WHIP (1.00) and ERA (2.74).

Wright is the MEC Coach of the Year after leading Charleston to a second-straight South Division title. He directed Charleston to a third-straight 30-win season as the Golden Eagles posted a 33-17 record. UC, last year’s MEC Tournament Champion, also had 25 league wins this year, which are the most since the league went to divisional play in 2015.

The All-MEC teams and awards are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Urbana University’s Tyler Dellerman (pictured) was tabbed as the MEC Freshman of the Year in baseball. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_dellerman.jpeg Urbana University’s Tyler Dellerman (pictured) was tabbed as the MEC Freshman of the Year in baseball.