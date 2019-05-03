Curnutte sets Wittenberg record

SPRINGFIELD – The Wittenberg University softball record book has a new career home run leader.

Senior first baseman Abby Curnutte – an Urbana High School graduate – launched her 17th career homer in the first inning of Wittenberg’s game one win over Allegheny on April 25.

Curnutte added another homer against Trine on April 28 to finish her Tiger career with 18.

For her four-year career at Wittenberg, Curnutte had 126 hits, 25 doubles, 88 RBI and a .363 batting average to go along with her 18 home runs.

For the 2019 season, she batted .371 with 7 homers and 27 RBI as Wittenberg finished the season 10-27-1 overall.

In 2018, Curnutte batted .346 with 6 home runs and 32 RBI. She was named first team All-NCAC (Designated Player)

In 2017, she batted .388 with 5 home runs and 27 RBI. She was named NFCA First Team All-Region and First Team All-NCAC (DP).

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_curnutte2.jpg