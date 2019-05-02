Shady Bowl will try to open season on Saturday

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will try to open its 2019 racing season Saturday night after being cancelled twice due to inclement weather.

The Dave Nagel Excavating late model class will see defending champion Josh Smith try to repeat his 2018 feat. Smith started his career at Shady Bowl in 2003. He has notched five track championships in the modified, street stock and late models. He has 63 career feature wins, with eight coming last year. Smith runs cars owned by his father. The car is sponsored by C&E Automotive.

The Wooten Automotive and Towing Modifieds, The Noble Armor Plating Mini Stocks and the Amsoil Street Stocks will round out the racing. The action begins at 7 p.m.

The Vores Compact race that was rained out last week has been reset for May 11. The CRA Streets race has been reset to Aug 24.