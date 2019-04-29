Inclement weather forces Shady Bowl to cancel

DeGRAFF – Shady bowl Speedway was forced to cancel one of its biggest nights of the season on Saturday when wet grounds and cold temperatures thwarted the CRA Street Stocks and Vores Compact Touring Series.

The Vores make-up date will be May 11. CRA and track officials are working to set a date for their race.

If Mother Nature cooperates, fans will see Shady Bowl starting to transform to a new look.

There will be new billboards and a new electronic scoring tower going up.

The Wootens Automotive scoreboard will be up and running as soon as possible. The tower will be located on the outside of the speedway between turns three and four.

Shady Bowl will try again to get a race in this Saturday night.

The Nagel Excavating late models, the Wootens Automotive modifieds, the Amsoil street stocks and the Noble Armor Coating mini stocks will do battle.

It will also be Dayton Auto Racing Fan Night. All fans with current DARF IDs will be admitted for half price. Racing will start at 7 p.m.