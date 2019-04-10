WL-S girls win Miami East Track Invitational

CASSTOWN – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team won the Miami East Invitational last Friday evening.

The Tigers were powered by nine first-place finishers including Megan Adams in the 1,600 meter run (5:23.44) and 3,200 meter run (11:36.7), Emily Hollar in the 400 meter dash (1:00.70), Lydia Moell in the 300 meter hurdles (48.60), Katelyn Stapleton in the 800 meter run (2:32.22), the 4×800 relay team of Megan Adams, Katelyn Stapleton, Grace Adams and Madison Bahan (9:55.61) the 4×200 relay team of Kaylee LeVan, Emily Hollar, Alex Burton and Grace Estes (1:48.53), the 4×100 relay team of LeVan, Moell, Burton and Megan Dillon (52.34) and the 4×400 relay team of Emily Hollar, Grace Estes, Gabby Hollar and Katelyn Stapleton (4:19.53).

Lydia Moell chipped in two second-place finishes in pole vault (11-0) and long jump (16-01). Also placing second were Grace Estes in the 200 meter dash (27.18) and Grace Adams in the 3,200 meter run (12:22.36).

Placing third were Kaylee LeVan in the 100 meter dash (13.37) and long jump (15-02) and Megan Dillon in pole vault (9-0).

Maddie Bahan had two fourth-place finishes in the 1,600 meter run (5:47.85) and 800 meter run (2:34.38). Alex Burton also placed fourth in the 200 meter dash (27.95).

Sixth-place finishers included Gabby Hollar in the 400 meter dash (1:05.85), Kaydence Waldren in pole vault (7-06), and Alex Burton in the 100 meter dash (13.58), and rounding out the WL-S scorers were Grace Adams in the 1,600 meter run (5:51.61) and Addy Johnson in the 100 meter hurdles (18.8) in seventh place.

The WL-S boys were 7th out of 14 teams with 46 points.

WL-S was led by Gavin Harrison, who won the 800 run (2:11.79). Harrison was also on the 4×400 and 4×800 team that placed. Ethan Cole was 2nd in the 300H (43.26). Cole was also on the 4×200 and 4×100 team that placed.

Urbana had some athletes in attendance, with Nick Agerter placing third in pole vault (13-00) and the 4×400 relay team of Agerter, Noah Booze, Jackson James and Trey Williams was third.

Nic Dorsey was fifth in the 100, the 4×100 team was seventh and Noah Booze took eighth in both the 400 and 800.

For the girls, the 4×200 team was eighth.

WL-S will host a seven-team meet today at Tiger Stadium. Field events will be begin at 5 p.m. and running events at 5:45 p.m.

JH track

Graham Middle School participated in a quad meet at Ben Logan. The girls team took second and the boys team was fourth.

For the boys, Sam Wright took second in the 200 meter dash (28.76), Ben Wagner took second in the pole vault (8-0), Ashton Aldredge took second in the 100-meter dash (12.5) and the high jump (4-8) and Cayden Bonham took second in the 1,600 (5:49.17) and third in the high jump (4-8). Bonham, Wagner, Aldredge and Parker Dowty were second in the 4×400 meter relay (4:24.13).

For the girls, Alexis Cupps was first in discus (62-9), Faith Sollenberger was first in the pole vault (5-6) and Addison McAuley took first place in the 1,600 (5:43.60) and the 800 (2:40.95). Brooklynne Verlaney was second in the long jump (12-2), Tory Pence was second in shot put (27-6.5) and the relay team of Verlaney, Nora Uhl, Marlee Kite and McAuley was second in the 4×400 relay (5:22.36).

Graham was also in action at Mechanicsburg recently. The GJHS girls were fourth and the boys eighth.

For the girls, Addison McAuley won the 1,600 (5:32.19) and the 800 (2:38.6), setting a stadium record in the 1,600. Alexis Cupps won the discus (68-01) and Tory Pence was second in the shot put (29-08.5).

Ben Wagner won the pole vault (8-0) for the boys.

The West Liberty-Salem middle school teams competed at Fort Loramie. The girls finished third and the boys were fourth.

For the girls, Aubrey Laing was second in the discus (72-06.5), Sophia Hardwick was second in the 200 hurdles (33.96) and the 4×200 relay of Morgan Umphries, Mallory Bostick, Tina Douthwaite and Bailey Poppe was also second (2:03.41).

Taking third were Montana Zinn (discus, 65-05.5) and Bostick (200, 29.97).

For the boys, Trevor Berry won the long jump (17-11.25) and the high jump (5-08), tying the school’s record. Andrew Kimball won the 110 hurdles (18.8) and Dylan Glunt won the 100 (12.31).

The 4×200 team of Kimball, Knight, Philips and Green was second.

Third went to Glunt in the 200 (25.5) and 400 (58.25) and the 4×400 team of Philips, Knight, Harrison and Henry (4:27).