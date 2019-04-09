UU men’s golf ties for 8th at MEC Spring Classic

The Urbana University men’s golf team tied for eighth in the Mountain East Conference Spring Classic, hosted by the Blue Knights at Urbana Country Club.

UU recorded the sixth-lowest round in school history (since 1993) with a 298 in the second round.

Overall, the Blue Knights posted a team total score of 612 (+36) including a 314 in Round 1.

Leading the way was freshman Luc Toupin, who led the bounce-back effort by carding a 2-under par 72 in the final round. That tied for the third-lowest round by a Blue Knight.

Toupin responded nicely after posting a 79 (+7) in the first round, finishing tied for 13th overall with a total score of 149 (+5). Toupin, a native of Pleumeur-Bodou, France, was selected to the 2018-19 All-MEC First Team.

Zach Petticrew (161), Mack Cushman (153), Kyle Glaser (159) and Brandon Davis (157) rounded out the UU lineup. Davis helped the Blue Knights recover Monday by firing an even-par 72. Cushman carded a 74 during the first round of play.

Shepherd’s Owen Elliott edged four others by one stroke to claim low-medalist. He finished 1-under (143) with a 72 and 71, respectively.

The University of Charleston won the team title with an overall score of 585 (+9).

UU tied with UVa-Wise in eighth.

UU returns to action this weekend at the Bill Blazer Memorial, hosted by Ohio Dominican University at the Cumberland Trail Golf Club.

The late Bill Blazer is a member of the Urbana University Athletics Hall of Fame (’12). He formerly served as head men’s golf coach and athletic director at UU, before moving on to ODU as athletic director.