Tiffin sweeps Blue Knight softball team

TIFFIN – The Urbana University softball team lost both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Tiffin University, 8-0 and 5-2.

GAME 1

The Blue Knights were shut out and limited to five hits in five innings during the 8-0 setback.

Senior Jenna VanHoose recorded her third straight outing with two hits to lead UU at the plate. The freshman trio Madison Bryant, Mia Smallwood and Erin Gardner each had a base knock.

Tiffin led 5-0 and tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fifth following three Blue Knight errors.

UU stranded five runners on base and had a runner reach scoring position in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

Sophomore right-hander Izzy Helm (0-5) pitched for the Blue Knights, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits. Tiffin’s Sarah Klein struck out seven to earn her 12th win while left fielder Jamie Sevenish (3 for 4) produced three RBI for the Dragons.

GAME 2

Starter Kayleigh Pate recorded her 11th complete game in the circle with seven strikeouts and three earned runs. But UU struggled to string together hits and stranded a runner in every inning but the sixth.

The Blue Knights left two on base in each of the first, second, fifth and seventh frames.

Pate and Bryant led the way at the plate with two hits each. Bryant notched her eighth double in the top of the fifth but was stranded at third base.

After Mackenzie Frantz and Mykee Holtz reached to lead off the second inning, junior Kylah Swanson knocked in the lone run for UU with an RBI single in her first at-bat. Smallwood and sophomore Britney Bonno also singled.

Tiffin responded with two in the bottom half and didn’t relinquish the lead. The Dragons also scored one in the third and two in the fifth.

Both teams had seven hits in the nightcap. TU’s Victoria Edwards picked up the win as both runs allowed were unearned.

UU (5-31) returns to Blue Knight Field today to host Notre Dame College in a 3 p.m. doubleheader.