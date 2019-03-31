Fairbanks upends Triad in OHC baseball action

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks defeated Triad, 5-4, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

The Panthers pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth and a run in the bottom of the seventh to win it.

For Triad (0-2), Isaiah Bruce was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, 2 RBI and a run scored. Batai Lease and Austin Bails were each 1-for-4, with Bails scoring twice.

Lease went 5.7 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits with 6 strikeouts.

Triad will host West Jefferson on Monday.

GHS girls win

ST. PARIS – Graham defeated Versailles, 11-6, in non-league softball on Thursday.

For the Falcons, Sara Masters was 2-for-4, Lindsay Brayton was 3-for-5 with a home run, Alyssa Theodor was 2-for-4 with a three-run dinger and Morgan Pine was 3-for-4 with a three-run double. Lauren Woodruff was 3-for-4 with a double and Arleigh Rush was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Pine earned the win, throwing five innings and allowing 3 hits.