Urbana’s Souders wins big on the mat

Urbana’s Logan Souders won the Ohio Athletic Committee’s grade school wrestling state championship on March 24.

The two-day event held in Youngstown saw Souders come away with a title in the Division III, 130-pound class in the age 9-10 bracket.

Souders defeated Joey Ma, 7-2, to claim the championship.

Souders had a bye, two pins and a 2-0 decision in the semifinals to reach the finals.

“I want to thank coach George and Traci Shore of St. Paris for pushing Logan to get the best out of him,” Logan’s father, Chad, said. “Also thanks to Doug Hoffman, Larry Lawson and Ross Thatcher. Cameron Doggett as well.”

Logan also won the prestigious Ohio-Way championship in Marion on March 16 at 122 pounds.

Logan Souders (pictured) won an OAC state wrestling championship on March 24. It was Logan’s second state championship this month. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Souders.jpg Logan Souders (pictured) won an OAC state wrestling championship on March 24. It was Logan’s second state championship this month.