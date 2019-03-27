UU hires Gibson as men’s basketball coach

Urbana University Executive Director of Athletics Larry Cox announced Wednesday the hiring of Josh Gibson as head men’s basketball coach.

He replaces Nick Dials, who left UU after two seasons.

Gibson, who becomes the 11th head coach in program history, spent the past seven years leading two NAIA programs including three seasons at Lourdes University (Ohio) and four at Brescia University (Ky.).

His overall coaching record is 96-112 (.462).

“I’m excited to announce that Josh Gibson will be charged with the task of building our men’s basketball program,” Cox said. “Josh brings a wealth of experience and has been successful in two program turnarounds. His track record speaks for itself, and during his visit we were impressed with his professionalism and student-centered approach to coaching. I believe Josh will be the perfect person to lead Blue Knight men’s basketball into the future.”

Last season, Gibson guided Lourdes to an 18-13 overall mark – the second-highest win total in school history – after going 7-22 just two years prior. Three players earned all-conference recognition as the Gray Wolves appeared in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) quarterfinals.

Lourdes started five sophomores during the turnaround 2018-19 season and led the WHAC in assists and assist/turnover ratio. The Gray Wolves ranked among the top 15 national team leaders in five statistical categories.

“I would like to thank Larry Cox, Nikki Pluger and Dr. [Christopher] Washington for trusting me with the development of the Urbana men’s basketball program,” Gibson said. “I have been fortunate to be successful as a head coach at my previous stops because we have made it a priority to recruit not just talented players, but great people with high character who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“We will work diligently to recruit those same type of student-athletes here. The Urbana men’s basketball program will become a unique and special experience for our players, as well as a vital part of our campus that the university, our alumni and the Urbana community can be proud to support.”

Prior to Lourdes, Gibson served as the third-winningest coach in Brescia school history with a 61-58 record.

Gibson was the 2014-15 Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and guided Brescia to the 2014-15 KIAC South Division championship, the only conference title in the program’s history. Gibson led the Bearcats to the 2015 NAIA Division II National Championship, the lone appearance ever for the school. He produced the school’s first KIAC Player of the Year along with a Third Team All-American, the first in program history.

In 2015-16, Brescia was ranked as high as 27th in the NAIA Division II national poll, the highest ranking in school history. Two of his Bearcats earned First Team All-KIAC honors in his final season at the school.

Prior to Brescia, Gibson served as the Director of Basketball Operations at Murray State University for two seasons, including the 2011-12 campaign in which the Racers went 31-2 under Steve Prohm (current head coach at Iowa State) and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Gibson has also spent time as an assistant coach at Sewanee: The University of the South, Maryville University and Indiana University Southeast.

A native of Murray, Ky., Gibson graduated from Murray State (’03) with a Bachelor of Arts in history. He also earned his Master of Science in human development and leadership as well as a Master of Arts in United States history from Murray State in 2005.

