Blue Knights split softball twinbill at Walsh

NORTH CANTON, Ohio – The Urbana University softball team split a non-conference doubleheader at Walsh, falling 8-5 in Game 1 before rallying to take the second game, 11-7.

GAME 1

In a back-and-forth game, UU picked up two runs in the first inning with an RBI double by Madison Bryant and an RBI single by Mackenzie Frantz. Walsh tied the game with a pair of RBI doubles in the home half.

The Cavaliers took the lead 3-2 in the fourth but that was quickly erased by the Blue Knights with a two-run fifth. Britney Bonno doubled to plate a run and then Mia Smallwood’s base knock made it 4-3 in UU’s favor.

However, Walsh responded again this time with a five-spot to go ahead 8-4. UU got a run back in the seventh.

Walsh outhit UU 10-9 in the opening contest while the Blue Knights had three errors.

Bryant, a Graham High School graduate, pitched 5.2 innings with five strikeouts in the start.

GAME 2

UU stayed hot at the plate, led by Smallwood’s 4-for-5 outing, in the best offensive performance of the season. Four others produced multi-hit efforts as the Blue Knights racked up 16 hits.

Erin Gardner went 3 for 5 with three runs scored, Bonno had another double while going 2 for 4 with two RBI and Bryant tripled to finish 2 for 4 with three RBI.

Starting pitcher Kayleigh Pate did a little bit of everything for the Blue Knights, tossing a complete game victory in the circle. She also extended her hitting streak to nine games by going 2 for 4 with two RBI.

UU took a 1-0 lead in the first, then scored six runs in the third and four more in the fifth to go up 11-1. Walsh tried to climb back with six in the bottom of the fifth, but the Blue Knights’ lead was insurmountable.

UU (2-18, 0-4 MEC) returns to conference play this weekend when it hosts Shepherd on Saturday and Fairmont State on Sunday.