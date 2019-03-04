Indians place third at state bowling tourney

COLUMBUS – Mechanicsburg’s boys bowling team finished third at the Division II state bowling tournament on Saturday. St. Marys Memorial won both the boys’ and girls’ titles.

The Indians upset second-seeded St. Henry in the quarterfinal after two tiebreakers in a best-of-five shootout that left the squads tied in the fifth game.

After the thrilling victory, Jonathan Alder dispatched Mechanicsburg in the semifinals in another five-game match.

In qualifying, the Indians finished 7th. Eli Mayberry led the Indians with a fifth-place finish overall. Mayberry rolled a 245-202-247/694. Peyton Leeson had a 234-213-195/642, Ethan Edwards a 202-161-193/556, Bryen DeWitt a 182-186-176/544 and Deacon Morgan rolled a pair of 170s.

In the girls’ team competition, Graham finished 10th and did not qualify for the championship round.

For the Falcons, Emily Evans finished 14th overall with a 219-180-145/544 series. Libby Hennings had a 166-171-191/528, Jade Maloney a 170-145-155/470, Paityn Dowty a 152-178-135/465 and Olivia VanHoose a 168-143-121/432.

Moell places 6th in pole vault

West Liberty-Salem track and field standouts Lydia Moell and Katelyn Stapleton posted strong showings at the OATCCC State Indoor Track and Field D2/3 Championships on Saturday.

Moell, a junior, tied for 6th in the pole vault to earn All-Ohio honors with a vault of 11-06.

Stapleton, a sophomore, set a school indoor record in the 800-meter run, winning her heat and placing 11th overall in 2:22.7.