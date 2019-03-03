Grapplers vie for state berths

TROY – Mechanicsburg remained competitive in the team standings at the Division III district wrestling tournament on Friday, with several wrestlers still in contention.

Still alive in today’s championship semifinals are Jake Hurst (132 pounds) and Westyn Moyer (138).

Hurst won his first match via pin and then took a 3-0 decision to advance. Moyer won via pin and then earned a 5-2 upset to advance.

Alive in the consolation bracket for the Indians were Luke Stroud (106), Trey Allen (113), Luke Stroud (120), Isaac Bryant (145), Jaron Patterson (170), Caden Coleman (195) and Jake Thiel (220).

West Liberty-Salem’s Major Stratton (195) won his first two matches to advance to the semifinals and Kyle Wolfe (285) won his first match before being relegated to the consolation bracket with a loss in the quarterfinals.

Also alive in the D-III competition are Triad’s Coleman Hauck (138) and Blake Boldman (152).

Graham in control

WILMINGTON – Graham has a tight grip on the Division II district wrestling meet at Wilmington, leading the pack by a wide margin with 119 points after Friday’s rounds.

Alive in today’s championship semifinals for the Falcons are Nolan Gessler (106), Trace Braun (113), Dawson Show (120), Chris Kelly (126), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138), D’artagnan Spitler (145), Jeffrey Thomas (152), Isaiah Stickley (160), Nolan Neves (182) and Johnny Shafer (285).

William Mannier (195) is still alive in the consolation bracket.

Urbana was also in contention, with standout freshman Trevor Stewart (170) in the championship semifinals.

Lucas Chess (113), Gavyn Grim (132) and Ezra Lee (138) are still in contention in the consolation bracket.

West Liberty-Salem’s Major Stratton (195) works toward a pin of Bethel-Tate’s Blake Reed on Friday during D-III district competition. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_MajorStratton030119.jpg West Liberty-Salem’s Major Stratton (195) works toward a pin of Bethel-Tate’s Blake Reed on Friday during D-III district competition. Mechanicsburg’s Jaron Patterson (170) works to free his leg from the grip of Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet on Friday during Division III district competition at Troy’s Hobart Arena. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_JaronPatterson030119.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jaron Patterson (170) works to free his leg from the grip of Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet on Friday during Division III district competition at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

Staff report

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.

