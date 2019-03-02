Graham claims D-II district wrestling title

WILMINGTON – Another week, another Graham victory.

It’s winning time for the Falcons, and the black and silver put another district wrestling trophy in the case Saturday with a convincing win.

The Falcons finished with 270 points, far ahead of second-place Chaminade Julienne’s 104.

Nolan Gessler (106 pounds), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138), Jeffrey Thomas (152) and Isaiah Stickley (160) all claimed championships for Graham.

Trace Braun (113), Dawson Show (120), Chris Kelly (126), D’artagnan Spitler (145) and Nolan Neves (182) finished second and also qualified to state. Johnny Shafer (285) was third and earned a berth to the state tournament.

Urbana had Trevor Stewart finish third at 170 pounds and earn a berth to state. The Hillclimbers also had Gavyn Grim (132) finish fifth.

Indians 8th at Troy

TROY – Mechanicsburg finished 8th with 70 team points at the Division III district wrestling tournament on Saturday.

The Indians qualified two athletes to state, with Jake Hurst (132) and Jaron Patterson (170) finishing fourth.

Westyn Moyer was fifth at 138 pounds and Isaac Bryant was sixth at 145.

West Liberty-Salem’s Major Stratton was fifth at 195.

Graham’s Nick Moore (132) pins Wyoming’s Nathan Bryan during Saturday’s Division II semifinals at Wilmington. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_NickMoore030219_ne201932173558755.jpg Graham’s Nick Moore (132) pins Wyoming’s Nathan Bryan during Saturday’s Division II semifinals at Wilmington. Graham’s Nolan Gessler (106) grapples with Miami Trace’s Weston Melvin on Saturday at Wilmington. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_NolanGessler030219_ne2019321736783.jpg Graham’s Nolan Gessler (106) grapples with Miami Trace’s Weston Melvin on Saturday at Wilmington. Urbana’s Ezra Lee (138) works against Wilmington’s Sam Eastes on Saturday in the Division II consolation bracket. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_EzraLee030219_ne201932173616692.jpg Urbana’s Ezra Lee (138) works against Wilmington’s Sam Eastes on Saturday in the Division II consolation bracket.