Bellarmine sweeps Blue Knights in baseball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Urbana University’s baseball team lost both nine-inning games against Bellarmine by final scores of 10-5 and 15-3.

GAME 1

UU jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Mickey Losey’s triple in the first inning of a back-and-forth game, and then trailed 6-5 following an RBI groundout by Daniel Quiroz in the sixth. However, BU opened the seventh with four consecutive hits which led to four runs and held on as reliever Anthony Ethington posted a three-inning save.

UU fifth-year senior Jackson Everman (0-1) got the start on the mound, his first since April 9, 2017 when he suffered a season-ending injury. Everman went four innings and struck out four, but was tagged with the loss as five walks and pair of hit batters came back to haunt him.

Back-to-back doubles from Griffin Stevens (2-3) and Robbie Guerrero III (2-4, 2 RBI) tied the game at 3-3 in the third. It was the first career extra-base hit for each Blue Knight as the duo combined for four of UU’s seven hits. Losey also singled along with the triple and Austin Pratt added a base knock.

BU’s Eddie Mathis (1-1) earned the win in six innings of work. Right fielder Zach Wiley led at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double and solo home run, as the Knights totaled 16 hits.

GAME 2

BU poured on seven runs, all with no outs, in the bottom of the first before cruising to the Game 2 win.

Freshman third baseman Tyler Dellerman homered to lead off the top of the third for the Blue Knights. It was his first collegiate home run and the first home run by a true freshman since Nick Gallagher’s long ball on March 23, 2014.

Then, junior center fielder Chase Carney followed up with an RBI single three batters later. But, UU managed only four hits and one run across the final six frames. Freshman catcher Justin Donovan delivered an RBI single up the middle to plate Losey after a lead-off double in the sixth. Designated hitter Taylor Lane led the Blue Knights with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.

BU’s Jacob Nagel (1-0) picked up the win on in five innings, surrendering two earned runs on five hits. Both teams used five pitchers as Chase Jessee (0-2) was charged with the loss in his second start of the season.

Freshman Cole Weaver was solid in relief, tossing four shutout innings without walking a batter and posting five strikeouts in his second appearance.

The Knights totaled 13 hits and racked up five doubles, led by first baseman Jacob Pendred going 2 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

UU (0-4) travels to Cleveland, Tenn., this weekend for a three-game series against Lee University. The Blue Knights and Flames are scheduled to play two games on Saturday and one game on Sunday.