Concord women rally to beat UU, 59-54

Urbana University let its halftime lead slip away in Saturday’s 59-54 setback to visiting Concord inside the Grimes Center.

UU drops to 3-21 overall and 3-17 in the MEC while CU improves to 21-5, 16-4. The Mountain Lions set a school record for wins in a season under 19th-year coach Kenny Osborne.

Sylvia Hudson was the only Blue Knight in double digits with 20 points. The junior forward also notched team-highs in rebounds (8) and steals (6).

In addition, Megan Beachy and Nikki Current added nine points each while Current grabbed seven boards. Erin Morrow also had seven rebounds along with four points, three assists and pair of steals. Sa’Dera Johnson dished out a team-high five assists.

CU’s Madison May posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards, but also had seven turnovers. Maggie Guynn registered 13 points while Andreanna Pool had 10.

UU dominated the opening period as Current’s layup gave the Blue Knights a 13-2 lead at the 4:20 mark. UU remained out in front the rest of the first half and built a 32-25 lead at halftime.

However, the Mountain Lions suffocated the Blue Knights defensively after the break and used a 17-2 run to take control of the game. CU eventually outscored UU 21-6 in the third quarter by limiting the Blue Knight to just 2 of 15 from the field.

Then, UU responded in the final stanza by holding the Mountain Lions to three made shots. But the Blue Knights couldn’t get the clutch shot to go down when it was needed most.

Back-to-back Hudson layups made it a two-point game, 56-54, with 1:35 left. However, UU missed three shots and had a turnover down the stretch. CU went 3 of 4 at the free throw line to seal the win.

Both teams shot 34 percent overall while the Mountain Lions controlled the glass with a 53-38 margin. The Blue Knights also struggled at the charity stripe, making 6 of 14 free throw attempts.

The Blue Knights travel to Wheeling Jesuit on Wednesday before returning to host Notre Dame on Saturday for Senior Day.