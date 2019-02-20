Graham, Mechanicsburg claim league wrestling titles

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham won the Mad River Division and overall Central Buckeye Conference wrestling meet Saturday with 318.5 team points. All Graham wrestlers placed.

Champions included Nolan Gessler (106 pounds), Trace Braun (113), Dawson Show (120), Chris Kelly (126), Nick Moore (132), Alek Martin (138), Jeffrey Thomas (152), Isaiah Stickley (160), Eric Thomas (170), Trey Pence (220) and Johnny Shafer (285).

Shafer won the division’s outstanding wrestler award and Tanner Jordan took home the sportsmanship award.

Nolan Neves (182) was third, Evan Lykins (195) was fourth and D’artagnan Spitler (145) was fifth.

Urbana was also in the field, finishing eighth overall and fifth in the MRD.

Trevor Stewart turned in a virtuoso performance, winning the 182-pound class with all victories coming via pin.

Also for the Hillclimbers, Daniel Westcott (126) finished fifth and won the CBC sportsmanship award. Gavyn Grim (132) was second, Ezra Lee (138) was fourth and Trey Williams (160) was sixth.

The win marked Graham’s 26th league championship in a row.

The Falcons host the Division II sectional wrestling tournament beginning Friday, where Graham and Urbana individuals will compete.

OHC championships

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg won the OHC wrestling title with 223 points over Greenon, which was second with 197.5. West Liberty-Salem finished sixth and Triad ninth.

Jake Hurst won the 132-pound championship for Mechanicsburg and was named the conference’s most outstanding wrestler.

Also winning titles for the Indians were Jesse Stroud (106), Luke Stroud (120), Weston Moyer (138), Aaron Conley (152) and Jaron Patterson (170).

Also placing sixth or better were Trey Allen (113, 2nd), Isaac Bryant (145, 3rd), Kaleb Surmaceviz (182, 4th), Caden Coleman (195, 3rd) and Jacob Thiel (220, 4th).

Placing sixth or better for West Liberty-Salem were Hayden Phillips (126, 3rd), Ian Maurice (132, 3rd), Jake Wilcoxin (160, 5th), Maguire Stratton (182, 6th), Major Stratton (195, 2nd), Shawn Casto (220, 6th) and Kyle Wolfe (285, 3rd).

Among the top six for Triad were Sam Stokes (126, 2nd), Coleman Hauck (138, 3rd) and Isiah Leasure (160, 3rd).

WL-S’s Moell sets record

BOWLING GREEN – The West Liberty-Salem Indoor Track and Field team competed at the Bowling Green State University Dave Wottle Open on Sunday.

Junior Lydia Moell led the Tigers, winning the pole vault and breaking her own school record with a vault of 11-06. Katelyn Stapleton placed 6th in the 800-meter run (2:31.3) and Kaylee LeVan placed 14th in the 60-meter dash (8.49).

On the boys’ side, Konner Smith placed 6th (11-0) and Trenton Douthwaite 10th (10-0) in the pole vault.