Rams run away from Graham

SPRINGFIELD – All of Graham’s nightmares became reality Thursday when the Falcons lost to Trotwood, 71-23, in the Division II girls basketball sectional.

The first quarter showed Graham was at least competitive, with the Rams jumping out to an 18-6 lead. That deficit could have been much worse, given the amount of offensive rebounds the Falcons were giving up.

Every trip down the floor, Trotwood was afforded multiple opportunities to score.

“We studied last year’s film and did our scouting reports. We just didn’t box out very well, and they got a lot of second-chance points,” GHS Coach Randy Tyler said.

But the second quarter got worse, with Trotwood’s press finally bothering Graham and turning the Falcons over countless times.

The result was a 51-14 halftime blowout that activated the OHSAA’s 35-point running clock rule for the second half.

“I thought we attacked their press the best we were going to attack it. They’re just so fast. When we practiced against it, we put seven on the court just to see what was open,” Tyler said. “We just don’t have that kind of speed to practice against. And they’re very well-coached. I have some quick girls, too. But they just blow by my quick girls. It’s a good thing I’m not out there or they’d really look fast.”

Katelyn Nash was the one bright spot for the Falcons (2-21), hitting several outside shots early to keep Graham in it and striking a modicum of fear into the Trotwood coaching staff.

Nash finished with 12 points in the first half – all coming from downtown. She scored three more points in the second half with limited opportunities.

Sha’Mya Leigh had 25 points to lead the Rams.

Trotwood advances to face Tippecanoe on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Springfield High School.

Graham’s Katelyn Nash (13) weaves her way through the Trotwood press on Thursday night at Springfield High School. Nash had 15 points to lead the Falcons’ attack. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_nash.jpg Graham’s Katelyn Nash (13) weaves her way through the Trotwood press on Thursday night at Springfield High School. Nash had 15 points to lead the Falcons’ attack.

By Justin Miller

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.

