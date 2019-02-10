Graham boys knock off Indian Lake in CBC/MRD

ST. PARIS – Graham defeated Indian Lake, 71-61, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons (11-9, 4-4) play at North Union next Friday night.

M’burg falls to Fairbanks

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks knocked off Mechanicsburg, 73-41, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Indians scored just two points in the opening quarter and fell behind, 33-11, at halftime.

Fairbanks (17-2, 15-0) led, 54-21, after three quarters.

Joey Mascadri scored 17 points and Jake Edwards added 10 for Mechanicsburg.

The Indians were out-rebounded, 37-25.

Mechanicsburg (7-10, 5-9) hosts Madison Plains today.

WL-S loses to West Jeff

WEST LIBERTY – West Jefferson downed WL-S, 64-47, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

For the Tigers (11-9, 9-6), Nick Burden had 14 points, Holden Nease had 13 and Jack Eggleston added 10.

WL-S won the jayvee and 9th grade games.

The Tigers host Urbana on Tuesday.