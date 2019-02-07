North Union nips Urbana, 39-36

Urbana dug itself into an early hole and couldn’t recover against visiting North Union on Monday, falling to the Wildcats, 39-36, in CBC/MRD girls basketball.

UHS trailed 17-13 at the half, despite a last-second layup from Alaina Lyons.

“It was that first quarter. We just could never recover from it. We had seven turnovers and couldn’t hit a basket and we just kinda dug ourselves a hole,” UHS Coach Amanda Mounce said. “We could never really take the lead or gain control of the game and we were just climbing the whole game.”

The game was tied after the third quarter thanks in part to a big three-pointer by Samantha Rooney with 45 seconds left which gave Urbana the lead for a very short time.

It seemed just as UHS would claw its way back into the contest, North Union hit a big basket to push the lead back to multiple possessions.

“They fought hard. We had our chances, but we didn’t put them away when we had our chances,” Mounce said. “We play them again on Wednesday. Hopefully we hit a few more shots and take care of the ball and we have a different outcome. Seeing them play a little bit, we’re going to go back and make a game plan and see what suits us.”

Lyons had 13 points to lead the Urbana attack. Marissa Horn added 6 points with Rooney and Shelby Stoops chipping in 5 each.

Urbana defeated Indian Lake, 51-39, in CBC girls basketball on Saturday.

The ’Climbers led, 21-20, at halftime, but pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Stoops had 10 points and 15 rebounds, Kacie Martin had 10 points and 8 rebounds and Clair Shelpman had 9 points and 7 rebounds for Urbana.

The Hillclimbers (4-16, 2-6) play at North Union on Wednesday.

Urbana’s Samantha Rooney (22) looks for teammate Maleah Murphy (3) to set a screen on Monday against North Union. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_SamanthaRooney020419_ne20192418561666.jpg Urbana’s Samantha Rooney (22) looks for teammate Maleah Murphy (3) to set a screen on Monday against North Union.

By Justin Miller jmiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.

Reach Justin Miller at 652-1331 (ext. 1776) or on Twitter @UDC_Miller.