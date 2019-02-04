Mechanicsburg, Triad fall in OHC boys hoops

MECHANICSBURG – West Jefferson defeated Mechanicsburg, 82-41, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Roughriders opened up a 39-13 lead by halftime.

Chris Taylor had 12 points, Kyle Smith had 9 and Joey Mascadri added 7 for the Indians.

Ben Casey led West Jefferson (13-5, 10-3) with 20 points.

Mechanicsburg (6-9, 4-8) plays at Triad on Tuesday.

Triad falls to Panthers

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks beat Triad, 65-39, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Cardinals trailed, 33-13, at the half.

Dillon Nott paced Triad (0-18, 0-12) with 11 points.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 59-37.

The Panthers won the 9th grade game, 38-18.

Triad hosts Springfield Catholic Central tonight.

UHS-GHS postponed

ST. PARIS – Due to inclement weather, the Urbana at Graham boys basketball game Friday night was postponed and will be made up on Saturday, Feb. 16.