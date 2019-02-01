London defeats Graham in CBC boys basketball

ST. PARIS – London knocked off Graham, 60-45, in CBC non-divisional boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Falcons (9-9), who have lost five straight games, host Urbana on Friday.

WL-S falls in bowling

WL-S lost to Greenon, 2,612-2,028, in OHC girls bowling.

Hailee Clifford led the Tigers with games of 162 and 209 for a 371 series.

Katie Rollins rolled games of 156 and 165 for a 321 series; Ashlyn Parks rolled games of 162 and 129 for a 291 series and Emma Hostetler rolled two games of 121 for a 242 series.

Other games included a 110 by Jillian Kirkham and a sub score of 89.

Game site changed

West Liberty-Salem vs. Graham boys basketball will now be held at WL-S on Saturday with the 9th grade game starting at 4:30 p.m.

JH basketball

In 7th grade boys basketball, North Union beat Urbana, 62-47. Will Donahoe had 21 points for UJHS (8-5).

North Union won the 8th grade game, 38-35. Rayvon Rogan had 15 points and Jon Hildebrand added 13 for UJHS (8-5).

The WL-S 7th grade boys lost to Fairbanks, 30-14. Owen Deere has 9 points for the Tigers.

The WL-S 8th grade boys lost to Fairbanks, 47-23. James Powell and Dylan Glunt each scored 6 points for the Tigers.

The Mechanicsburg 8th grade girls beat Northeastern, 48-8. Alana Kramer scored a game-high 16 points for Mechanicsburg and Alessa Fraley had 12.

The Mechanicsburg 8th grade girls defeated Triad, 45-4. Kramer had 14 points and Dani Schipfer and Taylor Rausch each chipped in 8.

The Mechanicsburg 7th grade girls beat Northeastern, 40-17. Haley Hamby led the Indians with 10 points and Addie DeLong had 9.

The Mechanicsburg 7th grade girls downed Triad, 34-7. DeLong had 10 points, Hamby had 8 points and 5 steals and Ella Forrest added 10 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Mechanicsburg 7th grade girls basketball team beat WL-S, 33-17. The Indians were led by Emily Conley’s 10 points, 8 rebounds and 11 steals and DeLong also had 10 points and 8 steals. Hamby had 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Lilly Weaver led the Tigers (12-2) with 9 points and 6 steals. Bailey Poppe added 11 rebounds and Megan Hollar scored 6 points.

The WL-S 8th grade girls lost to Mechanicsburg 38-12. Ayva Stewart had 8 points for the Tigers (9-6).