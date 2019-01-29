Shady Bowl Speedway honors its 2018 champions

BELLEFONTAINE – Shady Bowl Speedway officially crowned its 2018 track champions recently at the VFW Post in Bellefontaine.

The fun-filled night played out before a packed house. Rodney Roush of Sidney picked up his 7th track championship in the Street Stocks. Josh Smith of Quincy dominated the Dave Nagel Late Model Series and took home the championship. Columbus driver Ryan Tamburro won his first track championship ever as he claimed the top spot in the Buckeye FWD division. The Biggins Small Engine Modified crown went to Bellefontaine driver Logan McPherson. Jason Purtee of DeGraff took home the track championship in his Hangar 18 Race Cars-backed Ford.

Jordan South of Trotwood claimed the top spot in the spectator drags racers to notch his first championship.

In addition to the driver honors, the track recognized several people for their support of the speedway – Robin Korn, Elmer Schaeffer and John and Cheryl Stroble of CS&SS LLC and Speedway Safety LLC received awards for their support of the speedway.

Russ Bobb, Todd Ridgeway, Patrick Woods, Korn and Stroble were award sponsors. Emerson Climate Technologies, Dave Nagel Excavating, Hangar 18, Quick Parts, LKQ Parts and Biggins Small Engine Repair were honored for backing events.

In a new category “Best Appearing Cars,” John Stroble, Brad Yelton (car owned by Rick Eilerman), Chad Small II, Jimmy Huffman, Les Rhodes and Brian Brandyberry were winners. Josh Sage won in the fan vote for Best Appearing.

In addition to his late model championship,Smith was named driver of the year. Greg Stapleton was the champion of the four-race “Hero Series” for the modifieds. Paul Hazlett won the “Best Wrap” award for his late model. Ed Tapp, the car owner on Logan McPherson’s championship modified, was “named Mechanic of the Year .”

Nic Burnside (late models), Dylan Andrix (modifieds), Chandler Little (street stocks), Jimmy Huffman (Buckeye FWD ) and Steve Fowler (Hobby Stocks) were crowned Rookie of the Year award winners. The bad timing awards went to Les Rhodes, Don Mahaffey Jr. and Bobb.

Second-generation driver Jacob Heckman was named “Most Improved Driver” as he was second in points in the street stocks.