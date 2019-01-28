Eggleston scores 18 as WL-S knocks off Triad

NORTH LEWISBURG – WL-S downed Triad, 47-35, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

The Tigers led, 22-11, at the half.

Jack Eggleston paced WL-S (10-6, 8-4) with 18 points and Holden Nease added 10.

Triad is now 0-16, 0-10.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 63-45.

WL-S won the 9th grade game, 62-22.

The Cardinals play at Riverside tonight while the Tigers host Northeastern next Friday night.

Graham boys lose

ST. PARIS – Benjamin Logan came from behind to beat Graham, 53-48, in CBC/MRD boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons led, 26-24, at the half.

Graham (9-8, 3-4) hosts London on Tuesday.

WL-S falls in bowling

WL-S (1,939) was defeated in a girls bowling tri-match with Benjamin Logan (2,080) and Riverside (2,042)

Hailee Clifford led the Tigers with games of 162 and 176 for a 338 series. Katie Rollins rolled games of 186 and 137 for a 323 series; Ashlyn Parks rolled games of 137 and 148 for a 285 series.

Other games included a 146 by Jillian Kirkham, a 123 by Nicole Watkins, a 109 by Emma Hostetler and an 86 from Vicky Dong.

M’burg wins in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team defeated Northeastern, 2,242-1,712 in an OHC conference match. The Indians (9-8, 5-1) were led by Madison Boggs who rolled a 418 with games of 183 and 235.

Also for the Indians, Charli Hawk had a 169-165/334, Caroline Nott a 146-196/342, Kennedy Moore a 136-163/299 and Shelby Haffner a 142 game.

Graham Black results

BELLEFONTAINE – Graham Black wrestled in the Benjamin Logan Invitational, with all athletes advancing to Saturday’s rounds.

Still alive in the championship bracket are Jack Mefford (145 pounds), Josh Dooley (152) and Zack Burroughs (220). Still alive in consolations are Haydon Lingrell (132), Ethan Litteral (160), Evan Lykins (195) and Gannon Arnett (285).